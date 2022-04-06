sport, local-sport, john woodman memorial, cycling, wagga to albury, benjamin treble, sydney, manly, classic, myles stewart

IT WAS an all-Sydney finish to this year's John Woodman Memorial Cycling Classic. Manly Cycling Club's Benjamin Treble took out this year's edition after a thrilling sprint finish to the 130 kilometre event in Albury on Sunday. Treble edged out fellow Sydneysiders Ryland Short (St George) and Bayden Bloch (Randwick) in the sprint finish. Tolland Cycling Club's Peter Treloar was next home, and first of the Riverina riders, in fourth position. Numbers were slightly down for this year's race but the event still attracted riders from as far as South Australia, Sydney and Melbourne. Wagga cycling legend Barry O'Hagan said it was another quality edition of the Woodman Memorial. "It was a pretty good race," O'Hagan said. "Three bunches came together with about 10 kilometres to go and scratch missed out by a minute and three seconds. There were some pretty smart boys in scratch. "The first four all came off block and there were about 40 in the sprint." While the title went to Sydney, O'Hagan explained that Treble is not a complete stranger. "He is a regular around this way," he said. "Ryland, who finished second, even rode in the club criterium last Tuesday night." Wagga cycling star Myles Stewart recorded the fastest time for the 160 kilometre event in two hours, 55 minutes and 49 seconds. Meantime, the second leg of the Tour de Riverina will be held in Cobram on Sunday. Fastest woman: Kim Lueck (Eastern Suburbs) Fastest time: Myles Stewart 2:55.49 First local: Steve Kilpatrick (Albury)

