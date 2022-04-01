sport, local-sport,

Lockhart coach Nathan McPherson hasn't experienced a season build-up like it but after the club feared it was knocking on death's door not long ago, the Demons can't wait to get going in round one of the Hume League. On top of an exodus of players (followed by a call to arms and a good response) Lockhart this week has battled an outbreak of COVID. "It's going to be a pretty hectic year. It's very, very different. But we had good numbers at training (on Thursday night) and we've got a team together," said McPherson, who himself was answering a club SOS when stepping up to coach. "We've got a few issues with COVID as well which has thrown a spanner in the works... we're not looking bad but we're going to have our challenges ahead. "But the playing group I've got are pretty dedicated and it'll be interesting to see how it pans out." The Demons travel to Howlong first up to start a season in which the main goal has already been achieved... keeping the club in action. McPherson said in particular he's looking forward to seeing Keenan Flood in the midfield, along with Coolamon's Brodie Guthrie and Angus Grigg from Turvey Park on a back flank. "I like the way they train but they've only been with us about four or so weeks so we're only getting to know them. It'll take a few weeks to get to know our players and get to know how they play," McPherson said. With a massive changeover of players, there were concerns about fitting under the points system, however the AFL's League Equalisation Panel (LEP) on Friday confirmed Lockhart will operate with a ceiling of 44 points for the season, acknowledging their circumstances and that most of their 'recruits' are simply players coming to help the club out. "From my point of view, I'm just trying to get the numbers around me so we can get through the year," McPherson said. It's expected they'll fit under the points comfortably after originally overestimating the points for many of their players; an error corrected by an AFL Riverina audit of their list.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/287b0355-be6c-4859-8d03-25cdddac45da.jpg/r1687_556_5461_2688_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg