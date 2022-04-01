news, local-news,

A Wagga man who crashed his ute into a tree while driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.180 has been warned that his actions could have killed someone. Riley Ben Martyn, 23, of Kooringal, was sentenced in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a first offence of high-range drink driving driving. According to a police statement of facts, Martyn was driving a Mitsubishi Triton south on Gregadoo Road at Gregadoo about 4.15pm on December 19 last year. About 1.5 kilometres north-west of Angels Lane, Martyn's Triton crossed from the southbound lane into the northbound lane before eventually leaving the road and hitting a tree, rolling the vehicle on its side. Magistrate Christopher Halburd said Martyn, the sole occupant of the ute, had made a "very foolish decision" to get behind the wheel. "There could have been extremely serious consequences; he could have been seriously injured or somebody could have been killed," Magistrate Halburd said. Officers who responded to the crash stated that Martyn was initially conscious when motorists stopped but entered a semi-conscious state after briefly speaking with police. Police officers saw multiple sealed containers of alcohol in the vehicle. Martyn was removed from the crashed vehicle and taken to Wagga Base Hospital for treatment and blood testing for alcohol. Martyn's solicitor said his client had no prior criminal record and had been driving for seven years with only three minor incidents. "As a result of the crash his car has been written off, and he still has $14,000 left to pay on the loan," the solicitor said. "He was drinking at home on the anniversary of his grandmother's death and made the decision to go and visit his nan's grave. "He has real shame and remorse, demonstrated by his plea of guilty and he has completed a driving safety course." Magistrate Halburd said Martyn was clearly remorseful and had suffered a financial penalty through losing his vehicle while retaining the debt to buy it. "I'm giving you greatly reduced hours of community service as you are already serving the community by acting as a carer for your [close relative]," Magistrate Halburd said. Martyn was disqualified from driving for six months, ordered to fit an alcohol interlock to his vehicle for 24 months and placed on a 12-month Community Corrections Order with 40 hours of community service.

