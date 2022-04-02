Headlines from Wagga's history | In the Past

community,

In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society. Riverina roads remained fatality free over Easter, with police issuing 321 infringement notices, well down on previous Easters and police conducted 2562 stationary random breath tests resulting in just three PCA charges. Calls for the urgent introduction of surveillance cameras into Wagga's main street were overwhelmingly supported at an anti-violence meeting called after a petition signed by 9342 people called for an end to street violence. Paul Smith, George Davies, and Andrew Love attended the release of 1330 cod and 1000 golden perch fingerlings by the Black Swan Fishing Club into the Murrumbidgee River near the Black Swan Hotel. Ian Bennett, Gary Kendall, Colin Honeyman, Kevin Sangwell, John Rockcliff, Garth Prince, and Tim Nulty displayed an occupational health and safety award made to Wagga's Ambulance Service automotive workshop. Popular, The Rock resident, Syvier Taber, launched his long-awaited book, From Nought to Ninety - One Man's Story. Wagga Mayor Peter Dale presented a special mayoral certificate to president of the Wagga Gun Club, Barney Rooke, recognising his years of dedication and hard work, at the official opening of the Australian Trap Shooting Championships. Wagga Tigers captain-coach, Terry Daniher, is in doubt for the opening of the Riverina Football League season due to a knee complaint. Wagga bowler Craig Bourke was runner-up in the Australian Open tenpin title. Circus Royale, the biggest circus to play in Australia for years, is performing at Bolton Park with tickets available from Don Tuckwell's Audio. Wagga's new three-bin, recycling and garbage collection services begin this week. Well-known local tennis champion Barry Jessup is retiring soon after a 38-year career at Castles Hardware and the last 11 years at Jessup's Giftware. A massive clean-up will be needed following a senseless attack by vandals at the Conolly Rugby Park amenities block. Police seized 40 cannabis plants, with a potential street value of $80,000, growing in the yard of a Wagga home. Small business consultant, Allan Norris criticised the appointment of a Victorian man as Wagga City Council's economic development manager over several local people who had also applied. River to Rail representatives, Julie Hoy and Carolyn Eckersall, donated new musical instruments to the Kurrajong Complex. The Riverina Cardiovascular and Physiology Centre, a joint venture between Wagga Medical Imaging and Calvary Hospital is now open. Stan Dasey and John Brasier are pictured in The Daily Advertiser with former Australian Test batsman Brian Booth during the cricket game between St George and a combined Wagga XI at Robertson Oval. The first winter fog closed Wagga's airport for eight hours when visibility was reduced to 100 yards. "Who needs women's Lib" is the theme of a seminar to be held at Wagga High School by the Riverina Women Graduates Association of the University of Sydney. Turvey Park regained the Peter Fennessy Cup in the annual pre-season challenge match against Wagga at Gissing Oval. Two prominent Wagga citizens have died, Mrs Maud Chambers, the first woman elected to Wagga City Council, and antique dealer, Mr Reg Hyland. Wagga junior tennis players, brother and sister Garry and Julie Ann Staines, are taking part in an exhibition match against a team of United States juniors at Kooyong in Melbourne. Blake's Real Estate at 90 Fitzmaurice Street has an excellent four-bedroom home with all conveniences and only minutes from schools and shops for sale at just $18,500. Graham Wallace-Smith has been elected chairman of the Wagga branch of Community Aid Abroad with Des Fitzgerald, secretary, Max Mumford, treasurer, Dr G H Santmyers, publicity officer and Carolyn Kingsland as second secretary. Riverina Advanced College of Education students chanted, "Oh Sir Robert do not bond me" and blocked the path of the Premier Sir Robert Askin's vehicle during his visit to Wagga. Riverina heavyweight boxing champion Ron Murray underwent a successful back operation at Wagga Base Hospital but could be out of action for several weeks playing for Collingullie in Farrer League. Wagga City Council voted 8-4 to reassert its ban on the controversial play "Rooted" following a notice of motion signed by Ald Gorman, Ald Summons and Ald Heard. One hundred guests attended the 21st birthday party of Neil Duncan at the North Wagga Hall. More than 1000 people attended the Back to Wantabadgery Celebrations, a highlight of which was a re-enactment of a raid by Captain Moonlight and his gang. Contact Wagga Wagga and District Historical Society at its website, www.wwdhs.org.au or on Facebook via the wagga.history page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/2504989a-9919-4567-849b-ab1d65e3bedc.jpg/r0_130_620_480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg