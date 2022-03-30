news, local-news,

The Riverina's federal election candidates have slammed this year's budget as a political "cash splash" that will do nothing to help with the rising cost of living in the long term. The Coalition's budget, handed down by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday night as the deadline looms to call an election by May 22 at the latest, included a one-off $420 tax cut to those earning less than $126,000 per year. There will also be a one-off payment of $250 to pensioners, carers and veterans and a temporary 50 per cent cut to the fuel excise from 44.2 to 22.1 cents per litre. Labor candidate Mark Jeffreson said the budget had "very little for the Riverina" and one-off payments that were primarily aimed at winning the election. "It's all temporary so there's no structural advantage to it; it's all a cash splash. Nobody minds seeing a bit of extra money turn up in their bank accounts but it won't make a difference in the medium term," he said. Independent candidate Pennie Scott said the budget instead needed to focus on locally owned small and medium-sized businesses as that was the best way to get more money and jobs into the Riverina. "I think it's a very political budget in that it's overtly trying to win votes," she said. Greens candidate Michael Organ said the budget had no solution to the current high cost of living facing ordinary Australians. "One-off cash handouts do nothing to address the extraordinary price increases in food, fuel, clothing and health services experienced under the Morrison government," Mr Organ said. "Wages need to increase across the board. Welfare payments also need to rise so that students and those on pensions or looking for work can put food on their table and a roof over their heads." Independent candidate Darren Ciavarella said the budget was a "just more gaslighting by a desperate cabal". "The one-off payments for low-income earners and temporary fuel excise cuts won't even touch the sides for people struggling against the rising cost of living," he said. "Wages need to rise with the cost of living for any tangible solution to the problem." Mr Ciavarella did welcome the budget's improvement in health services and trades opportunities for young people but said "at this stage it's all just words on paper". United Australia Party candidate Daniel Martelozzo said the budget was a "farce" that represented a shift almost to the far left and created a debt well over $1 trillion for all Australians. "People are smart and understand the LNP are just trying to retain votes by splashing cash," he said. Riverina MP Michael McCormack described the 2022-23 financial blueprint as "a winner" for the region and said there was "so much in this budget for the Riverina". "Just some of the many measures in the budget for the Riverina and Central West include investment in health, defence, infrastructure, social services and easing cost-of-living pressures," Mr McCormack said. "We are continuing to deliver on our long-term economic plan."

