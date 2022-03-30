news, local-news,

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) announced on Wednesday that it had granted a deadline extension for some parties to provide written submissions in response to counsel assisting Scott Robertson. All parties were originally to provide confidential submissions to ICAC by March 28 but some parties will now be able to submit by May 9. ICAC's decision to grant the extensions now means that its report for the inquiry will not be handed down until well after May 9. ICAC last held a public hearing for the Operation Keppel inquiry in October and November, at which Ms Berejiklian denied any wrongdoing, including claims she had a conflict of interest in millions of dollars in grants pledged for Wagga.

