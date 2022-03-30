ON THE PACE: Looking to build new base off spectacle

sport, local-sport,

Wagga Harness Racing Club is hoping to build on the standout success of Saturday's Dachshund Dash for their upcoming group one carnival. One of the biggest crowds ever assembled at Riverina Paceway on Saturday and chief executive Greg Gangle was thrilled with the reception. He is hoping it can draw more people to the track more often. "The big thing is retention and even if a small percentage of them come back it is a bonus to the club because it was a great night of entertainment, there was great food and alcohol sales and it was a great experience overall," Gangle said. "Now that that is done and dusted we shift our attention to the Easter carnival and hopefully some of them come back. "It seems like the overall consensus is it was the second biggest crowd we've had behind opening day." Heats of the Riverina Championships for four and five-year-olds will be held next Friday with the two group one finals to be the showcase of a bumper Easter Saturday meeting. Gangle was also thrilled to have raised $1320 for Best Friends Pet Rescue as part of their big night. "I think it was a home run for everyone involved," he said. **** LEETON trainer Michael Towers provided sister Stacey Towers with a special win at Echuca on Friday night. Im Harvey Spector was able to take out the Tiffany Murray Memorial Race after storming up the sprint lane. It was his third win in 10 Australian starts. **** HIMANAMEISJEFF extended his strong run of form with more success at Melton on Saturday night. The Leeton-owned pacer backed up a win in the group two City of Melton Plate with another front-running display. The five-year-old has now been placed in his last six starts with four of the wins. **** FORMER Temora horseman Rickie Alchin brought up a group one double at Bathurst on Friday night. Alchin first took out the Gold Bracelet Final with Soho Rhapsody before Tardelli claimed the Bathurst Gold Crown final. **** IT TOOK 49 starts but Complicated was finally able to breakthrough for her first win at Junee on Tuesday. The six-year-old mare had been placed on seven previous occasions, but was able to take advantage of a nice passage to score her first win for trainer Len Clement. **** THERE are plenty of Riverina participants heading south of the border on Thursday. Cobram's 10-race meeting is littered with NSW visitors including three-year-old filly Classic Mix Up for the David Kennedy stable who won a trial in 1:54.0 at Wagga a fortnight ago. ***** YOUNG will hold an eight-race card on Friday night. The first gets under way at 6.48pm. Junee then holds the second of their three straight Tuesday meetings.

