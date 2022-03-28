sport, local-sport, farrer league, under 17.5, tom walker, temora, east wagga kooringal, barellan, teams, coleambally

The Farrer League season has been dealt a blow with just four clubs to compete in this year's under 17.5 competition. AFL Riverina officials were hopeful as many as six clubs would compete this season but ultimately only four - North Wagga, Marrar, Northern Jets and Temora - were able to get the numbers. The combined team of Coleambally and Barellan did not get up for a second year, while East Wagga-Kooringal were also unsuccessful. Only four teams competed last year with Temora's return keeping it at the same level. "Obviously it's not ideal to have only four teams competing in under 17s competition this year but the clubs are enthusiastic and keen to start the season this weekend and get as much games into those kids as possible throughout season 2022," AFL Riverina community football and competition manager Tom Walker said. "All the clubs that don't have a team tried to get a team together for this season but it just didn't work out for those clubs, which is frustrating but we totally understand the predicament they're all in." The under 17.5 competition will get underway on Saturday, as per the rest of the Farrer League.

