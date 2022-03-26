A glimpse of Wagga City's past | In the Past, Saturday, March 26

community,

In the Past is compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society. About 60 jobs will be lost within six months at Bomen's Southern Country Foods as plant owner Heinz embarks on a multi-million upgrade. Most Wagga Councillors supported the need for a two-day financial planning workshop for councillors, although Cr Jim Eldridge voiced strong opposition. Mayor Peter Dale and Rotary Club president Bob Wheeler unveiled a plaque to open the new bamboo garden at the Botanic Gardens, which was developed by Sunrise Rotary Club in memory of foundation member Bruce Campbell. Performers booked for the Leagues Club Auditorium in April include Kevin "Bloody" Wilson, Eric Bogle and Chubby Checker and the Wildcats. Two juveniles involved in a police pursuit through Wagga streets were refused bail when they appeared in Wagga Court. Pupils from Wagga Public School, including Amanda Parsell and Nikhil Sharma, took part in an insect survey for Streamwatch at Wollundry Lagoon. Wagga City Council is providing an additional $25,000 to the Regional Library Service to allow an additional full-time position at the library and a boost to opening hours, especially at weekends. South Wagga star all-rounder, Anthony Baker, was named as Wagga and District Cricket Association player of the year for the 1996-97 season. Kurrajong Recyclers, which have been operating in Wagga since 1962, is transitioning into Wagga City Council's new recycling collection system. Council is considering a possible take-over of on-street parking patrols from the police service. Turvey Park, coached by Robert "Jock" Currie and managed by Mrs Withers, won its first A Grade premiership in 26 years in the Wagga Softball Association. Terry Heazlewood, Linda Miller, Allan Duffus, Tony Easdown, Jean Haste, Margaret Jackson, Tim Kingwill, Paul Miller, and Bernie Shea were elected to the Wagga Branch Council of the Australian Society of Certified Practicing Accountants. The Commanding Officer of Kapooka Col. E J Mulholland will shortly retire from the Army. Bob Shepherd is the Battery expert at Don Jones Tyre Service and they have the largest stock of batteries in the district. Tony Wealand won the 13 years 100 metres freestyle final at the NSW Combined High Schools Swimming Championships, with Kerry Johnston narrowly beaten into second place in the 13 years 100 metres breaststroke. The Union Club Bottle Driveway is offering free wine tasting. Coral Heath and Rosaline Lucas were presented with Returned Services League Scholarships by Wagga sub-branch vice-president George Simpson. Wagga Jaycees erected a sign at Jaycees Park on the North Wagga Flats between the Hampden Bridge and the Parken Pregan Bridge. Mr Fred Pitman, who has retired from Wagga Motors after 46 years as a motor mechanic, still owns the first car he ever bought. Wagga Leagues Club officials, including president Mr A E Dixon, have been stunned by the apathetic approach of district sporting organisations and individuals to the club's Olympic Appeal Fund. A visiting party of Canadians is inspecting the Friesian stud at Mr R L Brunskill's property, "Gobbagumbalin". Officers of the Department of Agriculture, including Mr H A Fraser, have successfully modified a normal open-end wheat header to harvest cobs of maize. Wagga detectives and P.M.G. officials investigating indecent phone calls in recent weeks have arrested a 16-year-old youth. Back to Wantabadgery celebrations this week are celebrating 90 years of education in Wantabadgery, 50 years of the Macdonald Hall, 25 years of soldier settlement and 50 years of the CWA in NSW. Dr Ted Emmett, son of Mr and Mrs F L Emmett of Gurwood Street, is returning to America to resume his post as Assistant Professor with the faculty of Environmental Health and Medicine at the University of Cincinnati.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/4960fe63-7dd8-4735-b719-18e1fe392342.jpg/r0_132_2425_1502_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg