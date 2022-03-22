Caroline Fagan returns to Wagga from Coffs Harbour to win Ladies Classic
Caroline Fagan returned home to take out the Ladies Classic at Wagga Country Club on Tuesday.
The Sureway Classic kicked off a big week of golf at Wagga Country Club, where the $50,000 Pro-Am will take centre stage on Thursday and Friday.
Fagan, who now resides in Coffs Harbour, returned home to take out the Classic by four shots.
Fagan shot a round of 80 to down talented Wagga golfer Lyn Stewart by four shots.
"Caroline is a previous club champion back in her day," Wagga Country Club professional Tegan Purcell said.
"She was home for a wedding this weekend so it was good timing. She came a couple of days early so she could play."
Professional golfers Stephanie Na and Amelia Mehmet-Grohn were the special guests on Tuesday and played with members during the round, before being interviewed at the luncheon.
Na shot a round of three under, while Mehmet-Grohn went around in even par. The pair will stay on and play the Pro-Am later this week.
Sandra Schultz won division one scratch with 87, while Peta Carter took out division two on countback with a score of 98.
Promising junior Jordyn Toomey won the division three stableford with 46 points.
The event proved a resounding success with 100 players taking part from 27 different clubs.
"All the visitors had a great time," Purcell said.
"The weather was great, the course is in unreal condition, everything went really well."
