Caroline Fagan returned home to take out the Ladies Classic at Wagga Country Club on Tuesday. The Sureway Classic kicked off a big week of golf at Wagga Country Club, where the $50,000 Pro-Am will take centre stage on Thursday and Friday. Fagan, who now resides in Coffs Harbour, returned home to take out the Classic by four shots. Fagan shot a round of 80 to down talented Wagga golfer Lyn Stewart by four shots. "Caroline is a previous club champion back in her day," Wagga Country Club professional Tegan Purcell said. "She was home for a wedding this weekend so it was good timing. She came a couple of days early so she could play." Professional golfers Stephanie Na and Amelia Mehmet-Grohn were the special guests on Tuesday and played with members during the round, before being interviewed at the luncheon. Na shot a round of three under, while Mehmet-Grohn went around in even par. The pair will stay on and play the Pro-Am later this week. Sandra Schultz won division one scratch with 87, while Peta Carter took out division two on countback with a score of 98. Promising junior Jordyn Toomey won the division three stableford with 46 points. The event proved a resounding success with 100 players taking part from 27 different clubs. "All the visitors had a great time," Purcell said. "The weather was great, the course is in unreal condition, everything went really well."

