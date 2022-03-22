newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A TARCUTTA girl has put her hair on the chopping block to support other families following her own brother's cancer battle. Caidence 'Caidee' Meyers, has topped her $1000 fundraising goal for the Leukaemia Foundation's 'World's Greatest Shave' after dyeing her hair the colours of the rainbow on Sunday afternoon. As a young child, her brother Beau, now 14, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, meaning both children spent their childhoods growing up in hospital together. With the support of local schools, sports clubs and residents, Caidee's dream to help other families access the practical support she needed during her brother's treatment are coming true. Her mother, Mel Meyers, said considering the unfortunate events that have plagued her Caidee's childhood, including the loss of the family's home to a bushfire, her daughter's heart of gold remains. "She always says it doesn't matter, you've got this and never give up," she said. Last month, the family received what Ms Meyers described as "the best news" when Beau was given the all-clear from doctors for the next two years. Unfortunately, on March 4, a dear friend of the family was diagnosed with the same form of leukaemia as Beau. Caidee's family have a long history of supporting cancer organisations, with an uncle taking off in the Redneck Rally 2022 for Country Hope on the same day she coloured her hair. Ms Meyers said Caidee, 12, pitched the idea of shaving her head to fundraise after inheriting the goodwill she saw in those around her. - HAYLEY WILKINSON

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/3bed86e5-54fe-49fe-a13d-7c8908c5e032.jpg/r1_101_1980_1219_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg