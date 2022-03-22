sport, local-sport,

COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park hope Monty Inglis will solve their ruck dilemma as a handful of Riverina League clubs battle to find quality big men before the start of the season. Inglis, 21, played a handful of games for the Demons in 2019 before returning in Saturday's comfortable trial win over Culcairn. Although the Demons have been one of the more impressive recruiters over summer, ruck loomed as a potential headache and co-coach Nick Perryman hopes Inglis can do the job. "We're hoping so. He's played a fair bit of ruck through juniors and we're planning on him having a fairly big role for us, which will be good for him. "He played a handful of games in the seniors for us in 2019." Saturday's trial was also Perryman's first chance to cast his eye over their new key forward combination in Sam Stening and Andrew Clifford. Perryman was happy with their first outing but said there is still some experimenting to come to ascertain the best mix before their round one clash with Turvey Park. "They're pretty flexible players, which is a positive," Perryman said. "The best thing is they can both play high, or up the ground as a link man. "We'll get a better gauge in the Temora game (trial at Collingullie this Saturday). There's been a few ins and outs and it's a different team, it'll take us a while to see what the best formula is I'd say. "We expect the first bit of the year will take us a while to get things right, so hopefully we can do that as soon as possible." Collingullie-Glenfield Park battled to score heavily this year, but look well placed to improve in that area. Stening and Clifford will likely be complemented by midfielders resting up forward like Steve Jolliffe, James Pope and multiple best and fairest winner Jayden Klemke. Outside expectations are higher this year, but Perryman said they first need to prove they belong near the top of the league. "The club has pretty high expectations ever year and this is no different," he said. "You look at the other teams at the top end we've been chasing, they've picked up a few as well. "It's going to be a ripping comp and we have to earn the right to compete with the best." The Demons have the general bye for Easter after the Bulldogs round one clash, followed by a team bye in round three. OTHER NEWS Perryman said it makes finding some synergy in trials even more important in his first year as coach. He is confident he and non-playing coach will find the right mix as one of two co-coaching partnerships in the league. "We have a great relationship and he lets me cover the areas I want to cover, and he can help me out where he sees fit," Perryman said. "Like our team it will be a work in progress, but we look forward to finding a good mix. "I'm out there training and playing, I can handle the nuts and bolts there and he can oversee stuff and pick up things he sees from the sidelines. "Hopefully it can work well, but we'll wait and see." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/9e4e8184-6f03-4d69-9187-fa26e420498f.jpg/r7_98_2945_1758_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg