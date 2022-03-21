sport, local-sport, albury, gold cup, nominations, extended, entries, feature, race, entente

NOMINATIONS have been extended for the feature races on Albury Gold Cup day. Nominations for the Cup itself, and three supporting features, have been extended until 11am on Tuesday due to a lack of entries for Friday's showcase meeting. The Albury Gold Cup (2000m) attracted 17 nominations, including last year's winner, Entente, from the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott stable. The Mark Newnham-trained Spirit Ridge, promising New Zealand import Marroni and the Bjorn Baker-trained three-year-old Maurice's Medad are also among the nominations. Nominations for the $80,000 Guineas, $75,000 Flat Knacker and $50,000 Country Magic were also extended. Meantime, Calescent, Switched and Lunar Hero have all been given the top weight of 61 kilograms for Thursday's $75,000 City Handicap (1175m). Chapel Lane (Darryl Karp), Corbulo (Jason Warren & Dean Krongold), Entente (Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott), Eureka Street (Jason Warren & Dean Krongold), Five Kingdom (Matthew Dale), Gottaluvtrucks (Donna Scott), Harmony Rose (Mark Newnham), Harmysian (Clayton Douglas), Jalmari (Danny Williams), Look Sharpish (Leon & Troy Corstens), Marroni (Murray Baker & Andrew Forsman), Maurice's Medad (Bjorn Baker), Rent A Rock (Danny Williams), Roman (Barbara Joseph, Paul & Matt Jones), Spirit Ridge (Mark Newnham), The Guru (Theresa Bateup), Tullaghan (Mitchell Beer)

