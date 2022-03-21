news, local-news,

A stolen vehicle was found alight and later extinguished just outside of Glenfield Park on Sunday night. At about 8.40pm on Saturday police received reports that a vehicle was alight on Red Hill Road in Wagga. Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) attended the scene and found a single ute alight, and worked to extinguish the blaze in roughly 30 minutes. FRNSW crews left the scene at around 9.14pm with police remaining to investigate, after previously working to direct traffic while the blaze was being put out. "Officers attached to the Riverina Police District established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire," a NSW Police spokesperson said. The spokesperson also confirmed the Ford Ranger had been stolen from a Glenfield Park address earlier Sunday night. As inquiries continue, those with information are urged to call Wagga Police on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

