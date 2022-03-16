sport, local-sport,

A game defining moment has given James Schiller the confidence he can match it with the best. The Young product pulled off a tackle to deny Matt Ikuvalu what could have been the winning try in his debut for Canberra Raiders on Friday. It was the pinnacle of a dream debut. "It was one of the most terrifying moments of my life," Schiller said. "But I just had to stay composed, relaxed and do my job. You've got to trust the processes that you've been taught and I knew I had blokes coming from the inside so even if I just bought a couple of seconds I knew there was a sea of green coming anyway. "He rolled over me and I held him up with everything that I had. It was a moment that really capped off my debut and it probably made my debut as special as it was." The 20-year-old will again line up on the wing as the Raiders look to make it two wins from as many starts against North Queensland on Saturday. He's hoping the big finish to his first game puts him in good stead. "I've taken a lot of confidence from a lot of things from the game we played on Friday," Schiller said. "A few of my involvements I thought were strong and while I didn't play a perfect game, there is definitely room for improvement, I'm hoping I've made a strong impression to not only Ricky (Stuart) but to the players in general that I will be there for them and I won't let them down." READ MORE After playing for Young in 2019, Schiller shifted to Wollongong but had two NSW Cup seasons heavily impacted by COVID before linking with the Raiders this season. He admitted it's made things a lot harder, especially going up against more experienced players, but relished the opportunity given to him. "It was definitely a lot more physical and running into blokes like Dale Finuance hurt a bit more but I think I held my own pretty well and I'm keen to do it all again," Schiller said. He's also proud to have extended his family legacy in the top grade and thrilled with the support they've given him. His grandfather Bill Mullins is a premiership player with Eastern Suburbs, his uncle Brett Mullins is a Raiders legend while first cousin Jack Hetherington is part of the Bulldogs squad. "To have three blokes like that with so much wisdom regarding rugby league and life in general is just another bonus," Schiller said. "They are definitely three people I love to learn from." Brett Mullins text through some advice about trying to keep the nerves at bay ahead of the game, and there is usually plenty of banter with his cousin, but seeing his Pop's reaction after the game was another highlight. "Pop was there and he wouldn't have missed it for the world," Schiller said. "I didn't hear from him until after the game but when I saw him he was over the moon. "He was proud and it's been a rough couple of months for Pop as we lost Nan a few months back so I really feel like this has kick started his year off really well and hopefully he takes some enjoyment and positivity from that." Schiller is also hopeful of a homecoming of sorts with the Raiders to play Melbourne at Equex Centre on April 9. The chance to play is another incentive to try to keep his spot in the back line. "I'd love to be apart of it and it would be unreal if I could get down to a local ground close to home and really represent the Riverina," Schiller said. "We will see what happens and that's up to me to perform here at training and in whatever team I'm in each week to show them I'm worthy."

