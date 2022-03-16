sport, local-sport,

Before this season Kooringal Colts' under-16 cricketers hadn't tasted a single win in three years, let alone a premiership. It ensured Friday's grand final win over Wagga City was particularly sweet for those players who had persevered. The Colts won the toss and batted first and set a competitive total of 9-124, with first grade regular Shaun Smith (34), Gus Lyons (36 not out) and Eden Breust (14) amongst the runs. Lyons capped a match to remember by claiming 3-7 off four overs opening the bowling to help dismiss the Panthers for just 74, despite the efforts of Jacob Hastie (28). Breust took 3-15 off 2.4 overs for the Colts, while Cooper Manson chipped in with 2-17. Hastie, Caleb Walker and Sidney Lenton all took two wicket for Wagga City. Colts coach Daryl Manson praised the application of his team, and said the move to bowl spinners with the new ball paid off. "Being new to the club I wasn't aware of that history. A couple of players came in and sides merged, but I'd say four or five of these players haven't won a game for three years," he said. OTHER NEWS "After we won our first game I said to the boys we could take out the whole thing. It's a credit to the side they kept it together. "The plan in previous weeks was to open with seamers, but we know the Cats pretty well and we thought spin was the way to go." The Colts fielded superbly, taking most of their chances to make life difficult for the minor premiers. In other grand finals Lake Albert Gold capped an unbeaten under-13 season by accounting for St Michaels Red 2-140 to 65. Ruben Smith (24 retired), Joey Maloney (31 retired) and Jett Edmunds (31 retired) led the way with the bat for Lake Albert. St Michaels Red openers began the run chase well with a 40-run partnership, but St Michaels' bowlers proved too strong after the initial breakthrough. The under-12 decider was won by St Michaels Red (5-65) after they dismissed Wagga RSL for 62. The under-14s was taken out by South Wagga (1-121) over Lake Albert (89), with Tyler Jordan (30 retired), Harry Glanvill (29 not out), Jag Ashcroft (26 not out) and Hayden Gardiner leading the way for the Blues, while Joshua McMeekin (31 not out) was a standout for Lake Albert.

