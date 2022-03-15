newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Kooringal man has been found guilty of supplying a prohibited drug in the form of 4.92 grams of 'ice', which he unsuccessfully argued before Wagga Local Court was for personal use. Jordan Hugh Worsencroft, aged 41, also faced charges on Tuesday of recklessly deal with proceeds of crime in the form of $5340 in cash, and having custody of unlawfully obtained goods in the form of erectile dysfunction tablets prescribed to someone else. Worsencroft had previously pleaded guilty to eight other charges including possession of 25.99 grams of cannabis and possession of stolen power tools, identification cards, jewellery and a bicycle frame. He also pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawful weapons possession over having slingshots, a homemade taser stun gun and 'zombie' knife with a length of 60 centimetres. Magistrate Christopher Halburd found Worsencroft guilty of the methylamphetamine drug supply and proceeds of crime charges following a contested hearing. Magistrate Halburd said Worsencroft's defence of personal use "just didn't add up" given his habit of spending $50 to $200 a day on ice while earning $250 to $500 per week. "The only rational explanation as to how he could buy it is that he had engaged in some dealing," Magistrate Halburd said. Magistrate Halburd found Worsencroft not guilty over the unlawful goods in possession charge as the medication's owner had refused to make a statement to police. Police executed a search warrant on Worsencroft's Kooringal unit on August 19 last year. They found more than $5000 in cash along with 10 grams of a crystal-like substance called dimethyl sulfide, described as a "cutting agent" used to by dealers to dilute ice prior to sale. Police also found scales and six clear resealable bags, at least three of which contained a mixture of ice and dimethyl sulfide. Worsencroft testified via videolink from Junee Correctional Centre and said the ice was only for personal use and he injected between one and 1.5 grams per day. "I have a really bad drug habit," he said. Worsencroft said he used small plastic bags to mix ice with water before injecting, due to a "dirty spoon" giving him an infection in the past, and he needed the scales to measure his doses. "It's not a drug where you just hope for the best. If I take too much, I could have a heart attack," he said. Magistrate Halburd said the onus was on Worsencroft to prove he did not intend to sell the ice in his possession and he had failed to do so. Worsencroft was sentenced to nine months in jail, which will result in him being released on parole next week due to time served.

