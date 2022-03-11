sport, local-sport,

Josh Hanlon hopes he can wrap up his debut Winter Paralympics with a big performance in Sunday's slalom. After his 11th in the giant slalom announced Hanlon as a Paralympian of the future, the Weethalle sit skier is keen to show there's more where that came form. "I've probably been skiing better times in it (slalom) in relation to other athletes," Hanlon said. "Hopefully (now with) nerves out of the way, I'll crack in and hopefully get a bit closer to the lead." Hanlon said he was nervous for the first time in his fledgling alpine skiing career when he launched his first run in the giant slalom and thought he could've been quicker. With the powder settling on his debut, and accolades coming for an outstanding first event, the 24-year-old took a moment to digest his achievement. "It's mindblowing to know you're up there with the- best," Hanlon said. He said there were many happy tears from mum Leanne when he called home. He's rapt in the mateship with teammate Sam Tait and hopes the pair can work together to chase medals for Australia. "Being so new to this whole Para world, it's hard to put into words at the momen... being a Paralympian and what it does mean. It's really good and really fun to be a part of," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/279a9311-fceb-42d5-8815-ff44b4f96acd.jpg/r0_330_1902_1405_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg