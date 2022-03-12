community,

Wagga Wagga City Library will host a livestream of the 'All About Women' festival from the Sydney Opera House on Sunday March 13, starting at 11.30am. 'All About Women' features a wide range of female authors, academics and journalists, in conversations about gender, justice and equality. Tickets are $5, and allow entry to all four livestreamed events, with attendees encouraged to come and go as they please, and to visit the library between sessions. Highlights include 'Protecting the Outspoken', from 1pm to 2.30pm, with Rosie Batty and Grace Tame, hosted by author Jamila Rizvi. Together for the first time, Batty and Tame will share their experiences of being Australian of the Year, and the criticism both have attracted from public figures, media and trolls. Between 4pm and 5pm, the tables are turned when 'Laura Tingle Explains it All' features acclaimed journalist and interviewer Laura Tingle as the interviewee, in conversation with writer Anne Summers. Tingle's political insight, wry commentary and tough interviewing style have made her a much-admired analyst of domestic and world politics. 'All About Women' will live-stream in the Council Meeting Room, inside the Civic Centre, and light refreshments are included in the price of your ticket. On Saturday March 19, from 2pm, the library will host textile artist and author Natalie Fisher in a free launch of her book Islamic Architecture in Needlepoint - Ghorzah. 'Ghorzah' is Arabic for 'stitch', and Natalie's publication showcases needlepoint stitching, travel and Islamic architecture. Natalie will be in conversation with Dr Sam Bowker, Lecturer in Art History and Visual Culture at Charles Sturt University. After the launch, participants are invited to enjoy a delicious afternoon tea, and copies of Natalie's book will be available for purchase on the day. For more information on these and other events, visit our What's On page at waggalibrary.com.au, phone 6926 9700 or talk to library staff.

