sport, local-sport,

Records tumbled at Kooringal-Wagga Athletics Club's 42nd carnival last week including one which had stood for decades and was beaten by two sprinters. In the under 6 boys 100m sprint, Kooringal-Wagga's Tariq Rands finished in 18.70 seconds, wiping eight tenths of a second off the record set in 1985 by Griffith's A.White. Remarkably, Rands had to settle for second with Oscar Hanley from the Woden club in Canberra running a stunning 18.57s. The pair were three-and-a-half seconds quicker than their rivals. In the 200m, Rands (41.78) turned the tables on Hanley (41.82) with the pair going inside record time again, by more than two seconds. Gosford's Archer Todd broke a 32-year-old record in the U11 boys with his 33.24m throw smashing the 26.8m mark set in 1990. He also bettered the shot put and javelin recoreds in his age group. Wagga's Cooper Dabin was impressive in throwing twice as far his rivals with a 44.72m effort in the U13 boys discus, breaking that record by a mammoth 11 metres. Kooringal-Wagga's Jayden Grant broke two records in the U7 boys 50m and 500m, among a host of gold medals. Temora's Jackson Bourke set three records in the U5 boys 50m, 70m and long jump. Narrandera's Kaia Park also scorched the track. She broke the U7 girls 50m sprint record twice, running 9.13s in her heat and then 8.97s in winning the final, some 0.71 seconds better than the old mark. Eight other girls broke records including two to Kooringal-Wagga's Abbie Schofield (U5 girls tiny tots 50m sprint and long jump) and two to Isla Geddes (Albury) in the U11 girls discus and javelin. The host club was thrilled with the carnival which had more than 300 entries and athletes from as far as Sydney and the central coast to ACT, Dubbo and Victoria. The event was a handy warm up for competitors aiming at the state little athletics championships later this month. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/f42a9707-98e0-4436-8e6b-750c03a76dcf.jpg/r0_138_2953_1806_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg