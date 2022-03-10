news, local-news,

REPAIRS are under way at a Wagga nursing home after a car crashed through a fence in the early hours of Thursday morning. At about 7.15am officers attached to the Riverina Police District were called to the The Forrest Centre nursing home where the car had crashed through the fence at the Meurant Street side of the centre in Wagga's central. Police said the driver of the sedan, a woman aged 26 , was not injured. The fence sustained minor damage. A panel of the fence will need replacing, while repairs will also be required to restore the garden wall at the back side of the vicinity. IN OTHER NEWS: The car was towed from the scene at 8.30am Thursday morning. Police said inquiries are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

