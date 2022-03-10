sport, local-sport,

Temora president Peter Hartwig says their inability to field an under 17.5s team last year still hurts and the Kangaroos are confident they'll have three grades of football this season. The state of the Farrer League under 17.5s competition is hurting some clubs' ability to attract young players to the league. Last year only three clubs (Marrar, North Wagga and the Northern Jets) fielded a standalone team with Coleambally and Barellan forming a fourth. "We're pretty confident we will have 17s," Temora president Peter Hartwig said. "We think it's absolutely essential we get a side going. We're still hurting that we had to pull out last year at short notice. But there was nothing we could do about it. "It wasn't a light decision. "This year we want to go all out." Hartwig said the Kangaroos believe a strong Farrer League competition is where they best fit, rather than aiming for a premier league spot. "We have played in the RFL before (but) I think it would cost us a bit too much to compete," he said. "We've got four codes in town, and we're all going okay. So that narrows down the population base to support your own club and your juniors." Temora won three Farrer League premierships from 2012 to 2014 but their depth has been tested in recent seasons. This year, they have a bye in round one and then open their seasona against East Wagga-Kooringal at Gumly. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/6f68aa6c-7edb-4c62-a209-e528c101e5dc.jpg/r0_148_3354_2043_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg