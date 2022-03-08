news, local-news,

WAGGA and Deniliquin VRA water technicians assisting in flood rescues in the Singleton area are being praised for delivering critical medication to an elderly couple that had been cut off in flood water for a week. Swift water technician duo Tim Lidden and Chris Holloway travelled through floodwater on an Arkangel rescue raft before hiking a kilometre on foot to the elderly couple's house bearing their critical medication. Mr Lidden said the couple had been isolated for a week and will likely remain isolated for another week as flood water is yet to go down and more floods are anticipated by the Bureau of Meteorology. "We had to boat across to deliver it to them, the lady was very nice and made us a tea and offered us fruit cake. It had been a while since they had any visitors," Mr Lidden said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Lidden and Mr Holloway are part of a specialised group trained specifically for emergency water scenarios. The pair had been assisting in Bega Valley with the floods there but were relocated to Singleton as priority locations changed. "We have been [in Singleton] since Sunday, this was our first task here," Mr Lidden said. Mr Lidden said the flooding around Singleton is in its recovery period. "We have personnel here from every emergency group and from Victoria," he said. "We are all bonding together and everyone is chipping in and helping each other."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/8667c989-b92b-4de3-8a3a-f992a801c73e.jpg/r131_0_1262_639_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg