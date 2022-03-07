Wide alley an obstacle in hat-trick aim

sport, local-sport,

Talented filly In De Summertime will have to overcome a wide barrier draw when she lines up chasing three consecutive victories at Wagga on Tuesday. The three-year-old daughter of Sebring has won her only two starts this campaign at Moruya and Goulburn. "She is a nice filly racing well, but it's a tougher race again and she has to step up in grade," trainer Keith Dryden said. In De Summertime has raced four times with her first two appearances at Kembla Grange and Wagga last April in stark contrast to her recent form. She was unplaced on both occasions at big odds, but since a spell and with added maturity has come back in the form connections would have been hoping. In De Summertime handled a heavy track for a first-up win at Moruya and backed it up with another win at Goulburn over Supremo who has since finished second at Canterbury in Sydney. Dryden has given her four weeks without another start as he looks to some country cup carnival races. In De Summertime has a few factors against her with an increase in the weights to 59 kilograms (up three and a half kilograms on both of her wins) and also having to start from one position from the outside gate. Her two wins have been over 1425 and 1600 metres and she moves up to 1815 metres in a heat of the Wagga Stayers series. READ MORE Meanwhile, Wagga trainer Gary Colvin has some winning hopes in early races on the program with Gironde and Zarsnip in the Benchmark 58 (1215m). Gironde is nearing another win after some fast finishing recent efforts at Albury and Wagga - the latest behind Landmine whom he again faces on Tuesday. Zarsnip was racing for the third time this preparation when a gallant second at Wagga and will be at peak fitness. Nic's Hero and stablemate Carnival Miss both look well suited in the Class 3 (1215m) with Nic's Hero dropping in grade finishing 13th behind stablemate Another One in the Country Championships heat.

