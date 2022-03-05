news, local-news,

MUSIC goers did not let the rain dampen their spirits at this year's Flow Festival and instead kept warm with a cold beer in hand. The Aussie rock music festival sponsored by Dayshift productions and the Wagga Boat Club remained a hit amongst the crowd who adorned ponchos and gumboots as they took to the moshpit. Although the weather was not in favour of what organisers hoped for, Flow Festival stands as yet another successful event ticked off the region's blossoming 2022 calendar. Take a look at all the best pictures from Flow Festival's wet and wild afternoon by the Lake.

