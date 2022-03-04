news, local-news,

An estimated 200 people gathered in Wagga on Thursday evening for a prayer vigil to show support for Ukrainians suffering under Russia's invasion. Federal, state and council leaders, as well as the Multicultural Council, joined with representatives from the city's religious faiths to light candles and pray for the victims of war and for an end to injustice. West Wagga and San Isidore Refugee Committee member Joan Saboisky led the vigil, which she said was filmed so that people in Ukraine could see it. Mrs Saboisky has a personal connection to Ukraine through her husband Peter's parents, who came to Wagga as refugees during World War II. "Peter and I were there in 2019 and we were with all the family; it's such a beautiful country and we had no idea it would turn into this," she said. Mrs Saboisky said the committee decided to approach various groups to hold a vigil in response to community interest. "Our relatives in Ukraine know this vigil has happened and it means a lot to them, they have watched what countries around the world have done to support them," she said. During the vigil, audience members held up Ukrainian flags as a gesture of solidarity and held a minute's silence for the lives lost during the invasion. Ukrainian Wagga resident Larissa Burak brought her traditional Ukrainian Bandura stringed instrument and sung a hymn to those fighting for Ukraine's freedom, and later performed Ukraine's national anthem. "It is very hard for me to be here. I wish I could be in Ukraine and fight but I have got a weapon: my instrument and my voice," Mrs Burak told the vigil. Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said he was extremely proud of how the city had come together. "We are thinking of [the people of Ukraine], we can't do anything on the ground but we can be here and be thinking of them ... this city shows how it looks after communities in times of crisis, it doesn't matter where they are," he said. Wagga MP Joe McGirr said the city was mindful not only of Ukraine but also those affected by floods in NSW and Queensland. "We are trying to deal with two disasters that affect people ... there is a sense with Ukraine where it's a bit harder to take as it's inflicted by mindless aggression from other humans," he said. Riverina MP Michael McCormack said the price of freedom was eternal vigilance and compassion. "We stare at our TV screens and wonder as to how and why [the invasion] happened. In what should be a peaceful world, it should not have happened," he said.

