Seven teams seized undefeated premierships on Thursday night as Wagga Touch Association's junior season peaked with grand final night. In perfect conditions, another twilight season of juniors came to a close with some superb touch football, including some thrilling showdowns. In the under 12 boys (pool A), Riverina Hotel Rebels held off the challenge of TFP Panthers, claiming a nailbiting 5-4 victory to complete their unbeaten season. After an even first half, the Rebels, led strongly by Harry Rynehart, opened up a two try lead in the second half. The Panthers replied through Cooper Cottam to set up a tense finish but couldn't cross for an equaliser. "It was really good. There's a good mix of rep players and school friends in there and it was a really even contest, the other boys really pushed them right to the end," Rebels coach Darrin Walsh said. "It was a high standard, the errors were really low and they listened to the refs which is good." Also successful in claiming undefeated premierships in their divisions were PAH Roosters, Leisure Pools Lightning, Hullys, Auto One Speedsters, Advanced Communications All Stars, and Makehams Coaches Sly Foxes. In the under 14 boys, Reece Plumbing Razorbacks overcame the previously unbeaten Advanced Communications Speedsters 11-7. The teams had drawn during the year and the Razorbacks had also dropped one game but fired when it mattered most. A high quality under 14 girls showdown saw Intersport Fireflies turn the tables on Teys Cowgirls with a 7-5 grand final win exacting the ultimate revenge for a mid-season defeat. And the under 10 boys pool A finale opened the night with a thriller, as Smooth Moves completed a brilliant finish to the season. Led by Darcy Lenon, Jax Williams, Chance Brooks and Nixon Klaus, they downed RG Plastic Rockets 7-6 in a direct reversal of their mid-season meeting. "It was a close one. They've been a great group to coach," Hayden Brooks said. "We lost two games during the season and the two sides we lost to we got over in the finals, so it was great." U14 Boys: Reece Plumbing Razorbacks d Advanced Comms Speedsters 11-7 U14 Girls: Intersport Fireflies d Teys Cowgirls 7-5 U12 Boys (Pool A): Riverina Hotel Rebels d TFP Panthers 5-4 U12 Boys (Pool B): PAH Roosters d Nixons Steelers 8-4 U12 Girls (Pool A): Leisure Pools Lightning d Law Breakers 7-3 U12 Girls (Pool B): Hullys d Rug Bugs 5-3 U10 Boys (Pool A): Smooth Moves d RG Plastic Rockets 7-6 U10 Boys (Pool B): Auto One Speedsters d Wagga Crows 10-2 U 10 Girls (Pool A): Advanced Communications All Stars d Identikid 4-2 U10 Girls (Pool B): Makehams Coaches Sly Foxes d Inland Power Solutions 8-2

