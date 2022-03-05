community,

In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society. Saturday, March 5. The Diocese of Wagga has commissioned Mark Golden and Associates to plan and design St Francis College at Charles Sturt University, which is expected to cost about $2.5 million. Chairman of the Gobba Bridge Action Committee, Peter Gissing, is pictured in The Daily Advertiser standing on the Gobba Bridge, which is now only weeks away from being officially opened. Ted Lennon is retiring as Wagga City Golf Club secretary-treasurer after 33 years. Popular former Wagga Railway Station master Bob Bevan, whose railway career spanned more than 40 years, has died at the age of 71. The Wagga Chamber of Commerce and Industry Homemakers Fair was held at the Kyeamba Smith Hall. Wagga Mayor, Peter Dale, described as an embarrassment the latest ripping up of Edward Street after resurfacing work was completed only last year. Allan Helyar, well-known for his work at Oxford Printing and for his long association with the Wagga Lions Club and the Gumi Festival, has died at the age of 74 years. Wagga Police have been given approval to appoint an Aboriginal community liaison officer. Chairman David Benn, secretary, Michael O'Reilly, Wagga Mayor, Peter Dale, and Australian Golden Oldies director, Frank O'Dwyer, welcomed players attending the Goldies Oldies cricket Festival at the Riverine Club. Mayor Peter Dale labelled an attempt by Councillor Eldridge to disrupt approval of Wagga's proposed new civic centre as "the most offensive act ever taken in this council". There will be no elective surgery at Wagga Base Hospital next week, as 18 junior doctors join industrial action protesting government rationing of Medicare provider numbers. Home-school liaison officer, Rebecca Rayner, is visiting kindergarten pupils at local schools in a proactive campaign, which aims to reduce truancy by highlighting the benefits of school. Tolland Primary School student leaders for 1997 are John Cameron, Mark Parr, Daniel Scott, Jennifer Peel, Kerrie Brooks, Brendan Cox, Mitchell Bruce, and Sarah Weaven. Head of strings at the Canberra School of Music, Vincent Edwards, shared his experience with musicians from Mount Erin High School during a workshop at the Civic Theatre. Phil Sheather and Trish Galloway have a new book Malebo Memories, which will be available at the Malebo school reunion this week. Wagga tip fires are being extinguished and the "tip-and-fill" method of garbage disposal is expected to be introduced within the next week. Floodlights are being installed at Eric Weissel Oval for the first big game under lights soon when Wagga Kangaroos, last year's Group 9 Premiers, play the Eastern Suburbs first grade team from Sydney. District Commissioner Mr Ian Bell and District Senior Scout Leader Mr J Cosier were presented with Wood Badges by General Secretary of the NSW branch of the Australian Scout Association, Mr Malcolm Maitland. Recent complaints about underage betting on the totalisator at Riverina Trotting meetings has sparked police action. Sister Mary Treacy, one of only two fully qualified doctors in the Little Company of Mary, has been appointed as a resident medical officer at Wagga Base Hospital. Wagga Mayor Morris Gissing presented badges to captains Sharon McDougall and Stuart Willis and vice-captains Ellen Bootes and Brenden Lennon at Mount Austin Primary School. Member for Wagga Mr Wal Fife said that $40,000 had been made available to Wagga Base Hospital for the provision of air-conditioning. Mr Ollife Harold King, a popular local identity who was the first butcher in Wagga to accept dole cards during the depression, has died at the age of 79 years. Mt Austin High School captains Christine Bruce and Peter Hooper, along with prefects, are pictured in The Daily Advertiser being congratulated by teacher Mr B Grimmond. Group Captain H V Gavin, who has 30 years of experience as a commissioned officer, has been appointed commanding officer of the Base Squadron at Forest Hill RAAF Base. John Macarthur Hotel has announced a "Search for a Star Quest" with a $200 First Prize. Hundreds of children from throughout the Riverina and Southern NSW took part in the Riverina Primary Schools' Amateur Sports Association swimming championships at the Wagga Baths. District Inspector Mr J A Griffiths presented badges to Kooringal Public School captains Robyn Wild and Peter Billingham and vice-captains Kim Taylor and Roger Mitchell. Auctioneer Richard Bowen said items sold at the now closed, Riverina Sawmilling Company auction would realise about $15,000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/1ef78e18-9e0b-4b35-8001-f95c69074547.jpg/r0_27_2724_1566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg