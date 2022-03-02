news, local-news,

A $3.3 billion new power line between Wagga and the Snowy Hydro scheme will study whether some of the cables could be run underground instead of along towers up to 70 metres tall. NSW electricity grid operator TransGrid has proposed to build a 500 kilovolt transmission line called HumeLink through Wagga, Bannaby and Maragle. Landowners in potential path of HumeLink's high-voltage transmission line around the Kyeamba Valley area outside Wagga have raised concern about impacts on farming operations, property values and their health. TransGrid is now taking a second look at the option to run some of the transmission line underground. Transgrid has formed a steering committee for the undergrounding study that includes a representative from each of the Community Consultative Groups. Steering committee Wagga area landowner representative and Book Book grazing farmer Peter Lawson said the study should report its findings by May. "Other than that, it's just a matter of wait and see," he said. "Both TransGrid and the steering committee will be updated fairly regularly and will be able to ask questions during the process." TransGrid has released a scoping report for HumeLink as part of the process of seeking NSW major projects planning approval. "I think everyone was a bit concerned that there was no mention of underground cables in the scoping report, or the study that's happening, so there has been quite a lot of comment [from landowners] about that," Mr Lawson said. "Transgrid has assured us that it is being taken seriously and if undergrounding is a serious option for them then they will change the direction they are heading in." The committee will also include consultancy firm Amplitude, which was nominated by the community groups as an independent technical advisor to their members on the steering committee. A Transgrid spokesperson said the organisation was continuing to engage with communities and consider their suggestions on the project. "TransGrid had previously considered the possibility of building the lines for HumeLink underground. Initial investigations showed undergrounding 500kV lines to be cost prohibitive with total project costs estimated to increase in the order of three to 10 times compared to overhead lines," the spokesperson said. "In 2021, the community requested that undergrounding be further considered. Responding to community concerns, Transgrid has engaged a consultant to conduct a feasibility study into undergrounding and we hope to receive the report in late April 2022."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/ec689fb5-8a01-4aa7-943a-61aadba3ddf8.JPG/r132_25_1281_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg