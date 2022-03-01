sport, local-sport, the rules bowling club, rules club, wagga, chris neaves, rod cramp, handicap, singles, championship

Chris Neaves has captured his first club championship at The Rules Bowling Club. Neaves took out a thrilling final of The Rules Bowling Club's inaugural handicap singles last week. The club had 34 entries for the event, with the handicap system based on what grade the players played in 2021. A non-playing pennant player or a new bowler was given the maximum of 14. The championship eventually got down to a final of Neaves, off 11, and Rod Cramp, off seven. The handicap system gave Neaves a four short start on Cramp. The final, a 25 up contest, saw Cramp lead for the majority of the match. At one stage he lead by as much as 19-12 but Neaves was also to chip away until it was eventually neck and neck to the final bowl. Cramp led 24-23 but Neaves was able to get two to win his first ever club championship at The Rules Bowling Club. Both players were to be commended for a great final, that kept the spectators there until the end.

