news, local-news,

Two men have been charged after allegedly threatening a man in the street with a machete before beating up a woman at her southern Riverina home. Officers arrested the duo and charged them with a string of offences after the alleged bashing of the 27-year-old woman in Deniliquin on Sunday. The woman told police she was at her Decimus Street home when she heard yelling coming from the street around 4.45am. "Police were told the woman observed two men calling out to another man and threatening him with a machete on the street," a statement from NSW Police said. The men are alleged to have then dragged the woman to the ground, before punching and kicking her in the head and face. IN OTHER NEWS: The men then attended a home on Harfleur Street, where they allegedly smashed windows. Officers attached to Murray River Police District executed a search warrant at a home on Ballantyne Crescent, Deniliquin where they arrested two men, aged 18 and 21. They were taken to the Deniliquin police station where the older man was charged with common assault, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm, and two counts of destroy or damage property. He was refused bail to appear in Albury Local Court on Monday. The younger man was charged with aggravated break and enter with intent (knowing person was there) - serious indictable offence, common assault, and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm. He was also denied bail and to appear in court in Deniliquin on Monday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/764022f3-a8f1-43f3-9dd1-75fb74ad50f1.jpg/r2_0_1023_577_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg