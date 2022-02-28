newsletters, editors-pick-list,

AMONG the businesses residents would like to see take up residency in Wagga is a Chemist Warehouse, more clothing retailers, a Costco and Swedish furniture giant IKEA. A water park and sensory gym is also on the agenda. Wagga's Cindy Corneliusen said a Chemist Warehouse in Wagga is more of a need than a want due to its variety and affordability. "I use to live in Griffith and it has [a Chemist Warehouse] and it has so much more variety of things that you can't get at other chemists, like Optislim- which people looking at weight loss surgery are advised to use," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mrs Corneliusen, a former Junee resident, said with Wagga being a shopping hub for neighbouring towns, it would be good to see more variety. The push for a Chemist Warehouse has been on the agenda for years following rumours from as far back as 2015 that one could be in the works for the new Estella Shopping Centre. Similarly, residents have been pushing for a water park Christina Feltrin said it would be good to see something a sensory gym and play centre like Shine Shed open in Wagga as a safe place for children and adults with "varying needs".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/0ad71fb3-e41f-43cb-9059-636308b92ed5.jpg/r0_0_1195_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg