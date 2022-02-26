community,

In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society. 25 Years Ago Wagga Christian College is to become Wagga's first comprehensive school, catering not only for secondary students but from next year, also for primary students from kindergarten through to year six. Sergeant Steve Ross is pictured in The Daily Advertiser with some of the 1827 prohibited firearms, which have been handed into Wagga Police in the first four months of the Gun Buyback, which has followed the Port Arthur massacre. As part of the fourth anniversary of Wagga's declaration as the world's first Rotary Peace City, Kooringal Rotary presented Rotary Peace Ambassadorial Awards to Marie Thompson, Alan and Kay Lean and John Vrolyks. Angus Huntsdale, who is about to begin the second year of his course at Charles Sturt University, was presented, by Bishop William Brennan, with the Wagga Diocesan 1997 media scholarship. A report to city councillors indicated that the duplication of Red Hill Road, designed to be widened in the future to four lanes, should be substantially complete by June. Wagga Commercial Women's Bowling Club patron, Hilda Dale, was presented with life membership of the club, recognising her years of outstanding service by President Kate Butler. Dulcie Corben has retired after 25 years working with Meals on Wheels. John Harding has retired as executive director of the Charles Sturt University International Office after 9 years which has seen the number of international students at CSU increase from 200 to 300 to about 1600 this year. Commins Hendriks lawyers are taking over the operations of Tietyens in Henty, with partner Glen Lollback to visit the firm at least one day a week and Bill Thompson, who specialises in farm transfers, to visit when required. Councillor Kevin Wales presented badges of office to Mt Austin High School captains Michael Byrne and Kylie Fang and vice-captains Michael Butler and Claire Harris. Kooringal High school student Emma Jamieson was announced as the Lions Youth of the Year for the Wagga area. The Rotary Club of South Wagga is holding the sixteenth Annual Antique Fair at the Kyeamba Smith Hall. Captain Oz Lattouff and his family have taken over from Ross and Joanne Brown to continue the work of the Salvation Army in Wagga. 50 Years Ago A spectacular inauguration ceremony for the Riverina College of Advanced Education was held at the Civic Theatre with visiting dignitaries, including the Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Science, Mr Cutler. A record 63 students including, for the first time, six female students began the three-year diploma course in agriculture at the Wagga Agricultural College. David Cook, 23, was the first Wagga man to be presented with the Baden Powell Award for Rover Scouts at a Founders Day ceremony attended by more than 350 Wagga Scouters, Scouts and Cubs. Principal of the Riverina College of Advanced Education, Dr Clifford Blake, speaking to about 500 students, parents and staff, left no doubt that college officials would not tolerate drug-taking by students. One of Wagga's finest ever Rugby League players, Patrick Clyde Hopkins, died at his home in Trail Street, aged 58. A deputation of Kooringal Parents and Citizens Association will meet Member for Wagga Wal Fife to discuss the urgent need for additional classrooms at Kooringal Primary School. Det Sgt Les Lundie said that Wagga Police are concerned at a sharp increase in pilfering from building sites in the city. A group from Kooringal Sacred Heart School with art of speech teacher, Mrs K Byrnes, won a state award for gaining the highest mark for Choral Speech Grade Four, in an examination by Trinity College of London. The Hannan sisters, Geraldine and Patricia, dominated the Mount Erin Swimming Carnival at the Wagga Baths. Riverina Gardens in Kincaid Street are selling Jonathan apples 15 for 39 cents, bananas 15 for 35 cents and preserving peaches for $2 a bushel case. Sid Ward at Rava's is advertising an automatic phone answering machine for businesses in The Daily Advertiser. Trinity High School narrowly defeated Mount Austin High School in a Byrnes Shield cricket match at Bolton Park. Turvey Park Australian Rules Club is holding a Schoolboy Hot Dog Night at Gissing Oval. Contact Wagga Wagga and District Historical Society at www.wwdhs.org.au or on Facebook.

