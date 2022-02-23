coronavirus,

More Riverina lives have been lost to COVID-19 as the region's daily case count remains steady in the hundreds. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has recorded another 284 COVID cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday, bringing the total of active cases to 3935. Just 64 of those were detected through PCR tests. The MLHD also revealed the deaths of two people, with a man in his 80s who resided in the Albury local government area [LGA] and a woman in her 90s from Leeton losing their battle with the virus. In other news They are among six people to have died from COVID in that reporting period, with NSW Health announcing the loss of four women and two men on Wednesday morning. Seventeen COVID patients are being cared for in MLHD hospitals, with no one in ICU, the health service said. While still only providing active case data pertaining to those detected by PCR test, MLHD said Wagga has 860 cases active in the LGA. Albury has 858, Griffith 375, Hilltops 213, Snowy Valleys 205, Greater Hume 158, Federation 146, Leeton 141, Cootamundra-Gundagai 134, Bland 122, Edward River 109 and Berrigan 106. Rounding out the MLHD's active case ladder, Narrandera has 99, Murray River 97, Coolamon 71, Temora 66, Hay 48, Lachlan 39, Murrumbidgee 34, Junee 24, Lockhart 22, and Carrathool 8. The statewide fresh case tally of 8913 was announced in tandem with changes to restrictions for schools from next week. From Monday, February 28, masks will no longer be required in high schools for students or staff, while visitors and parents will be allowed back on school grounds. Students will be allowed to freely interact between classes and year groups as 'cohorting' requirements are eased, and school assemblies and camps will recommence. From Monday, March 7, masks will no longer be required for primary school and early education staff. Whether parents decide to continue regularly testing their children for COVID will also be up to them, with schools no longer supplying rapid antigen tests (RATs). The move has been welcomed by Red Hill Public School principal Tina Rowarth, who said it feels like schools are finally moving on from COVID. "Parents will now monitor the RATs themselves as they feel they need to which I think is a much more responsive approach than the surveillance testing previously," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

