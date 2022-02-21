news, local-news,

A MAN has been treated for burns to his "arms, face and legs" following a truck fire on Goldfields Way south of Temora. Emergency services were alerted to the fire at Erin Vale at 7pm on Monday, and two ambulance crews and a rescue helicopter attended the scene. A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said that the truck rolled over, catching fire and a patient is being treated at the scene for multiple burns. Traffic is affected in both directions and authorities have advised drivers to exercise caution. More to come.

