FOR 16-year-old Wagga ballet dancer Kasey Rumble, being accepted into Sydney's Conlan College was like seeing a light at the end of a long and tiresome tunnel. Miss Rumble first started dancing when she was six and by the end of year 8 she was dancing full-time. By age 13, Miss Rumble was attending the Projection Dance School in Albury-Wodonga with one goal in mind - to become a professional dancer. However, it has been no easy task for the teenager and chucking a pandemic into the mix has proven challenging. "I set my sights on finding a school. I can't join a dance company or get a job as a professional dancer at 16, so I had to find a way to get there, a bit like a stepping stone," Miss Rumble said. IN OTHER NEWS: And that stepping stone is attending Conlan College, a pre-eminent dance training facility. Miss Rumble said although the transition from a regional location like Wagga to a city like Sydney had been daunting, it was necessary. "In Australia the dance industry is tiny compared to Europe or America," she said. "Then put a pandemic on top of it, the odds weren't necessarily in my favour." And, so far, Miss Rumble isn't regretting having taken a leap of faith. "I love it and I've even picked up a course to get a Certificate IV in dance," she said. "I had a bit of a culture shock moving from a country house in Wagga to a Sydney apartment but everything settles with time." Next, Miss Rumble will set her sights on one of Sydney's three major dance companies.

