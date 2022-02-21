Wagga dancer Kasey Rumble is using Conlan College as a stepping stone
FOR 16-year-old Wagga ballet dancer Kasey Rumble, being accepted into Sydney's Conlan College was like seeing a light at the end of a long and tiresome tunnel.
Miss Rumble first started dancing when she was six and by the end of year 8 she was dancing full-time.
By age 13, Miss Rumble was attending the Projection Dance School in Albury-Wodonga with one goal in mind - to become a professional dancer.
However, it has been no easy task for the teenager and chucking a pandemic into the mix has proven challenging.
"I set my sights on finding a school. I can't join a dance company or get a job as a professional dancer at 16, so I had to find a way to get there, a bit like a stepping stone," Miss Rumble said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
And that stepping stone is attending Conlan College, a pre-eminent dance training facility.
Miss Rumble said although the transition from a regional location like Wagga to a city like Sydney had been daunting, it was necessary.
"In Australia the dance industry is tiny compared to Europe or America," she said.
"Then put a pandemic on top of it, the odds weren't necessarily in my favour."
And, so far, Miss Rumble isn't regretting having taken a leap of faith.
"I love it and I've even picked up a course to get a Certificate IV in dance," she said.
"I had a bit of a culture shock moving from a country house in Wagga to a Sydney apartment but everything settles with time."
Next, Miss Rumble will set her sights on one of Sydney's three major dance companies.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark dailyadvertiser.com.au
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters