Wagga Charities and Services Guide 2022

Your support can make a difference The simple act of giving up just one hour of your time can have a profound impact on someone's life. Many volunteers give up their time, money and weekends to help worthy causes but it doesn't have to be taken to that extent. A person who gives one hour a week or fortnight is just as vital as someone who gives a day. Although most people will tell you that they ended up giving up more time after realising how rewarding volunteering can be. If you want to find somewhere to volunteer, flick through the pages of this year's Charity and Services Guide. You're sure to find a charity or service that interests you and they are all crying out for volunteers.

