In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society. Commander of the Riverina Police District Chief Superintendent Eric Gollan said that a crackdown on domestic violence was behind a big jump in reported assaults in Wagga over the past 16 months. New mobile garbage bins are being delivered to Wagga households, including a 240-litre split bin to be used for recyclables. Anne Pattison was among 40 people attending a public meeting called by council at the Red Steer Hotel Motel to discuss possible developments in the Bomen area. Councillor Mary Kidson spoke against suggestions from Mayor Peter Dale and other councillors that future New Year's Eve celebrations on the corner of Fitzmaurice and Sturt Streets may be closed down. Council's director of environmental services, Ian Graham, indicated that the bikeways plan adopted by council in 1992 was well behind its construction timetable, because councillors were not giving it enough money. John Vrolyks, who was a foundation member of the Wagga Asthma learn to swim program in 1979, has handed over coordination of the program to Adam Eadie. Trinity Senior High School dux for 1966, Lyndall Buik, achieved a TER of 98.4 in last year's HSC, with other high performers at the school including Dimity Brassil, Christie Scobel, Stephanie Hull and Julieanne Langtry. David Benn, Geoff Gelding and Michael O'Reilly are pictured in The Daily Advertiser checking over last-minute arrangements for the Australian Golden Oldies Cricket Festival to be held in Wagga later this month. Allison Lloyd was appointed to a new position as regional RSPCA inspector for the Wagga region. Danny Ashrafi from Bangladesh was one of more than 100 international students who arrived at Charles Sturt University this week. Fred and Biddy Wilson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, with their seven children travelling from all over Australia to attend. 2WG AM 1152 radio station is hosting a free family breakfast at the beach this week including a "Back-Duck" race. Barry Bateman won a $5000 Pub Card jackpot at the Duke of Kent Hotel and is pictured in The Daily Advertiser celebrating with hotel owners Russell and Davis Meyers and a crowd of jubilant pub-goers. Kendell Airlines managing director was impressed with a new SAAB 2000 aircraft displayed in Wagga for invited guests. Mr J S MacRae was elected for his fourth term as president of the Wagga Show Society, with Messrs W M Bryson, A K Brunskill and W J Hamilton as vice-presidents and W M Bryson as treasurer. Alderman Helen Frisby expressed concern at the number of young girls roaming the streets at night and again pressed for the appointment of a policewoman at Wagga Police Station. Wagga High School principal Mr M E Burton is pictured in The Daily Advertiser congratulating School Captains Peter Ansell and Julie Smith along with newly appointed school prefects. Andrew Harding was among more than 40 Cubs and Scouts from the second Wagga Group who visited Wagga Base Hospital to distribute comic books, toys, sweets, and flowers to young patients. Outgoing president of Wagga Rostrum Darryl Elsley presented the club charter to incoming president Joe Mason-Cox at the club's annual changeover dinner held at the Commercial Club. More than 200 Rangers, Girl Guides and Brownies attended a Thinking Day ceremony on the lawns in front of Kurrajong School. Bishop of Wagga Dr F P Carroll blessed badges before the induction of St Michael's Regional High School prefects. The Wagga Ambulance Auxiliary and the Ambulance Younger Set presented cheques to Ald M Gissing, chairman of the Murrumbidgee District Ambulance Service, covering half the cost of a new ambulance at the station. Miss Debra Mornington from the Turvey Park Girl Guide Group was presented with a Queens Guide Badge by Mrs Marcia Fife, patron of the group. Illegal building developments and occupation including garages illegally occupied for residential purposes are causing headaches for Wagga City Council. Telegram delivery employee Mr Ron Freestone is pictured with Telegraphs supervisor Mr Bruce Smith, wearing a new uniform issued to post office employees. Wagga RSL Club president, Stan Sadlier, reported that the club now has 3847 members and a net profit last year of $91,250. Wagga Sub Junior Rugby League conferred life membership on foundation member of the Kangaroo-Panthers Club, Mr Ted Nye. Sixty-one players took part in the Half Holiday Tennis Club round robin singles tournament. Contact Wagga Wagga and District Historical Society at www.wwdhs.org.au or on Facebook at wagga.history.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/155d5116-b2b8-44e6-b0e8-0adf32352e06.jpg/r0_20_928_544_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg