news, local-news,

The saga of Dunns Road looks to finally be entering its final chapter, with roadworks set to begin on the 'dangerous' thoroughfare next week after years of delays. Wagga City Council has confirmed the road will be closed from Monday as the first phase of the $8.3 million works gets under way. The initial phase is expected to wrap up in June and includes upgrades to the existing 2.8 kilometres of sealed road and the sealing of the remaining 2.2 kilometres. It will be followed by works on the turn off at the Olympic Highway and the construction of a new roundabout at the Holbrook Road intersection. However, the council said it is not clear when those upgrades will begin. Project manager Silas Darby admitted there was a chance wet weather could once again hamper the works. "It will be very much weather dependent and we've all seen what a wet summer looks like," he said. Mr Darby said the upgrades will make the road significantly more safe for drivers and he expects residents to be glad to see work finally under way.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/4bda40ce-3924-49e7-8228-f37296dd6986.jpg/r9_168_3781_2299_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg