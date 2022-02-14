news, local-news,

The first day of a Wagga District Court trial over multiple alleged firearms offences has been shown videos the defendant "strongly" denying he had touched any guns or dealt in stolen goods. Corey Owen Warden, aged 23, of Tumut, appeared in court on Monday accused of possessing a variety of stolen or prohibited firearms, including two high-powered rifles and a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun. Mr Warden was earlier this month granted an application for a judge-only trial after his barrister, Leah Rowan, argued that the case was too "complex" to try before a jury. The Crown prosecutor called Tumut Police Inspector Josh Broadfoot to the witness stand and questioned him about his report of arresting Mr Warden and searching his home with the aid of firearms detection dog. Mr Warden has not been accused of possessing firearms at his Tumut home but has been accused of storing them at a South Gundagai property. Inspector Broadfoot testified that he attended Mr Warden's home to arrest him in November 2020 after discovering prohibited firearms and firearms parts at South Gundagai. Inspector Broadfoot testified that Mr Warden told him "that's not mine" and "f--- off" when he was told he would be arrested on firearms charges. The trial was then shown a video of a police interrogation at Tumut station in which Mr Warden denied knowledge of any firearms when shown photos of rifles and shotguns that were found at South Gundagai. During the interrogation, Mr Warden agreed he was aware that he had been subject to a Firearms Prohibition Order since May 2018. Detectives asked Mr Warden if he had handled firearms since then. "Nah, I don't think so. I have been to places where people have licensed firearms," Mr Warden responded. The officers told Mr Warden that a witness claimed he had hidden firearms behind a mattress in a shipping container at the South Gundagai property and had brought firearms there with the intent of burying them. "I f---ing strongly deny that," Mr Warden responded. The officers told Mr Warden that they had sent a sawn-off shotgun for forensic testing. "I am told that a fingerprint has been located, which I am told matches your fingerprint on tape wrapped around the shotgun," an officer told Mr Warden. Mr Warden responded "F---, what? I have got nothing to say about that" before stating that he had used a lot of tools at the shed where the firearm, clad in black electrical tape, was found. Later in the interrogation, Mr Warden asked the officers "Why would I f--- around with firearms again?" One officer responded "I don't know". "I'm told you are putting these firearms out there, I've got your fingerprint, I have been told they're your firearms," the officer said. Mr Warden responded that the witness that claimed the firearms were his was a "f---ing dog" and there was "drama" between them. Mr Warden during the interrogation denied possessing stolen goods in the form of a Savage boat with an outboard motor, telling the officers that he paid $4000 in cash for vessel in Canberra and the witness had not paid him $2000 for an agreed half-share of the purchase. District Judge Gordon Lerve raised issues with parts of the police interrogation video having been edited out. The Crown prosecutor said they had no objection. Mr Warden's barrister, Ms Rowan, said "we might have further problems, this tape should be checked against the transcript". Judge Lerve said the issue needed to be resolved before the end of the trial as "the electronic recording is the primary evidence". The trial is due to continue on Tuesday.

