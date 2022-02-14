newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THE Industrial Relations Commission has sensationally intervened at the last minute and ordered the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association to abort plans to hold a statewide strike on Tuesday. However, the union - including its Wagga branch - has vowed to defy the directive and continue with the protest in a bid to force the NSW government to provide improved pay and conditions. In a statement released on Monday evening, a NSW Health spokesperson said IRC had ordered the union to "immediately cease organising and refrain" from taking any sort of industrial action. NSW Health said the order would remain in place until 4pm on March 14, or "until further order of the commission". NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association Wagga delegate Karen Hart told The Daily Advertiser on Monday night that union members were determined to see through their plans despite the threat of fines. "It was always expected with the strike action that we would get fined," Ms Hart said. "Every union member who strikes ... is protected by the association - the association will pay the fine and the strike is still going ahead. "The Wagga branch implores the community: come and support us at our rally." NSW Health said that despite local health districts having plans in place to minimise disruptions to health care, it urged the union to follow the IRC directive. However, Ms Hart, who works in maternity, said anyone needing emergency care at Wagga Base Hospital on Tuesday will be treated. She said the union has worked with nurse managers, allied health providers and the Health Services Union to ensure all departments, particularly emergency and maternity, are able to provide essential care. "The focus is to make this government aware of our issues," she said. "However, as midwives and nurses, we always put patient safety first. "Over the years, we've been used and abused, because we do step up. "There's nothing worse than looking forward to the end of the shift because you have something on and then being told you're three staff down for the next shift. "So obviously you stay - you don't want to put any patients at risk." IN OTHER NEWS: Thousands of nurses and midwives across NSW will walk off the job for 24 hours from 9.30am on Tuesday, the first time nurses have taken strike action in a decade. Wagga MP Joe McGirr, who has a background in emergency medicine and hospital management, said he has spoken to representatives of the nurses' union and believes they have a "strong argument" in favour of staff-to-patient ratios. "I am confident that the nurses and hospital management will work together to ensure no patient is adversely affected," Dr McGirr said. "However, we must ensure our nursing staff are working in fair and sustainable conditions." On Monday, Premier Dominic Perrottet said talks between the government and the union were ongoing. "There are a number of issues that are up for discussion and the health minister continues to work through that and continues to keep me advised on how those issues are progressing," Mr Perrottet said. NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns said the premier "needed to listen to frontline health workers". "At the moment the best I can tell he's offering absolutely nothing, even though they've gone through hell over the last few months." -With AAP

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/163896825/64937e1d-6799-460b-9d2d-20bba454a8b3.jpg/r53_0_2899_1608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg