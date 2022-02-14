sport, local-sport, wagga, junior, masters, jack newton junior golf, charlotte perkins, alex radevski, isaac molloy, golf

TALENTED teenage golfer Isaac Molloy matched it with the country's most exciting talent at the Wagga Junior Masters on the weekend. Over 100 of the country's most promising junior golfers took to Wagga Country Club over Saturday and Sunday as part of the Jack Newton Junior Golf series. Sydney's Alex Radevski took out the boy's event, finishing three under par following rounds of 69 and 72. Molloy finished in a tie for third after rounds of 71 and 73 resulting in an even par finish. The Australian Golf Club's Charlotte Perkins took out the girls division. She finished two under with consecutive rounds of 72 to win by four shots. Wagga Country Club secretary-manager John Turner said the junior event was again a great success. "It was great. We had 104 kids and there was some great golf. Very impressive," Turner said. "There were a lot more girls this year, which is good, and it was a very professionally run event. JNJG are a very professional organisation. "It was great to see the next generation of golfers coming through." The event saw the course closed to members through the busy period of Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. However Turner said members were more than happy to step aside for the next generation of stars. "The members were happy to give the course over for a period for the kids," he said. "The members are happy to give it up for the development of our kids, the development of the state's juniors and for the good of golf. There is a lot of goodwill, which we get back in spades." Molloy, while finishing third overall, took out the 16 and 17 years scratch division. Will Johnson took out the 16 and 17 years boys nett with an overall score of 141.

