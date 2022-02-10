newsletters, editors-pick-list,

An Old Junee man will spend at least the next two years in prison after being found guilty of attempting to run over a police officer. Adam Murray Harrison, aged 35, was sentenced in Wagga District Court on Thursday to a maximum of four years and three months, with a non-parole period of two years and 10 months. Harrison led police on two high-speed chases at speeds of up to 160 kilometres per hour at Old Junee on February 7 last year and has never held a driver's licence. He pleaded guilty to two charges of not stopping during a police pursuit and then driving at a speed or in a manner dangerous and not guilty to one charge of using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention. Following a judge-only trial at Wagga Courthouse this week, District Judge Gordon Lerve found Harrison guilty of the weapon charge, Judge Lerve said it was beyond reasonable doubt that Harrison had driven a hatchback at a police officer who was trying to arrest him and that using a weapon to prevent lawful detention was taken seriously by the courts. "It is an offence committed against police officers when they are carrying out a dangerous and thankless task," he said. Harrison appeared in court via video link from Junee Correctional Centre and did not react when sentenced, except to wipe his brow. Judge Lerve noted that Harrison had told his mother he had "wasted years of his life by being in jail" and was missing out on his son growing up, but had not shown remorse for his crimes. Police in an unmarked car had spotted a silver Holden Astra on Canola Way in Old Junee after being told by a person in Wagga that Harrison was likely driving that model and colour of vehicle. An officer approached vehicle when it parked and saw Harrison inside. "I accept beyond reasonable doubt the officer's testimony that Harrison revved the engine and spun the wheels," Judge Lerve said. "The officer held out his hand in the universal signal for stop and said "stop police". Harrison drove directly at the officer at an estimated speed of 30 kilometres per hour ... the officer took four or five quick steps to the side to avoid being hit. "Harrison yelled to the officer 'You are not taking me back to jail, c---'. I am satisfied he took those actions to avoid lawful apprehension. The officer was not harmed as a matter of good luck rather than anything else." Harrison was wanted for arrest after he fled police attempting to pull him over for a breath test after he was spotted in a red Alfa Romeo with its engine running idle on Railway Street in Old Junee. Police terminated the pursuit after Harrison reached speeds of up to 150 kilometres per hour in a 100 zone on Goldfields Way and after cutting corners through Old Junee. After attempting to run over the officer with the Holden, Harrison drove at speeds of 160 kilometres per hour and the pursuit was again called off. During the pursuit Harrison veered onto the wrong side of the road and caused other drivers to brake harshly to avoid him. Judge Lerve said Harrison's prior record, including prison sentences for armed robbery and firearms offences, did not entitle him to leniency. "[Harrison] enjoys family support and there is some hope for rehabilitation given his work history. The offender must realise that incarceration gets harder as he gets older," Judge Lerve said. Harrison's sentence was backdated to his arrest and he will be eligible for parole on January 10, 2024 due to time served. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

