sport, local-sport,

Lawson regained its dominance at the Kooringal High swim carnival despite a strong title defence from Bidgee at the Oasis Aquatic Centre on Tuesday. Cooper Gray (15 years boys), Charlotte Makeham (15 years girls), Mia Graham (16 years girls) and Luke Lawrence (senior boys) were standout age champions once again. "It was a really good day, all the kids were really motivated and cheering each other on," sports coordinator Emily Gooley said. She said the students triumphed over the teachers in a 'bomb' diving competition but the teachers had the last laugh, beating the students in the relay. Qualifying competitors will already have an eye on Wagga's Zone Swim Carnival on February 22. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/163896825/1e444835-2a2e-4c7e-81d1-bd64350c878a.jpg/r2_277_4786_2980_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg