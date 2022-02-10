Lawson triumph over reigning champions Bidgee at Kooringal High swim carnival
Lawson regained its dominance at the Kooringal High swim carnival despite a strong title defence from Bidgee at the Oasis Aquatic Centre on Tuesday.
Cooper Gray (15 years boys), Charlotte Makeham (15 years girls), Mia Graham (16 years girls) and Luke Lawrence (senior boys) were standout age champions once again.
"It was a really good day, all the kids were really motivated and cheering each other on," sports coordinator Emily Gooley said.
She said the students triumphed over the teachers in a 'bomb' diving competition but the teachers had the last laugh, beating the students in the relay.
Qualifying competitors will already have an eye on Wagga's Zone Swim Carnival on February 22.
AGE CHAMPIONS:
12 years boys: Vish Sundhar; 12 years girls: Olivia Oakman
13 years boys: Charles Matthews; 13 years girls: Tayla Lawrence
14 years boys: Joshua Healy; 14 years girls: Astrid Williams
15 years boys: Cooper Gray; 15 years girls: Charlotte Makeham
16 years boys: Tyler Byrne; 16 years girls: Mia Graham
Senior boys: Luke Lawrence; Senior girls: Ebony Lewis.
