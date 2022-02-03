newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The PCYC is confident that it can meet its goal to build Wagga's long-awaited new $23 million stadium by the end of the year. More of the complex is visibly taking shape on Fitzhardinge Street, with the 70-tonne steel roof frame being assembled over the course of just 10 days, located above a slab of pre-stressed concrete that will house the new car park. "We're thrilled with how things are progressing on site," Wagga PCYC manager Wayne Flood said. "We're about to open our community consultation process and start reaching out to the community and various sports around town and have discussions about bringing them into the new site ... to start to put together a roadmap and a schedule. "Our plan is to get the stadium going seven days a week, from early morning to the late evenings ... it's long overdue and it's going to hold a unique place in Wagga and benefit the community." Construction on the community, sport, recreation and youth centre officially started in November after almost 10 years of planning and lobbying for NSW, federal and Wagga City Council local government funds. Andrew Middleton, the regional manager for construction company Lipman, said the project had used Wagga companies to supply steel and concrete for the project and up to 90 per cent of the onsite workers were from the Riverina. "We are on time and the weather has been pretty kind to us overall. We are at the stage where we are the majority of the way through the structure and will soon be able to close up the building, get the roof on and start the fit out," he said. The NSW PCYC, or Police Citizens Youth Club, is a charity that runs youth activities and prevents at-risk young people from being stuck in a cycle of crime and disadvantage. AJ+C architect John Whittingham said the design of the new stadium was in part inspired by a feature of the Riverina landscape. "The look of the building, the main stadium is quite simple in many ways to keep the costs reasonable but the pods at the front are the architectural statement about a regional influence," he said. "We were driving around and we were struck by the big silver silos and it's a reflection of that here in the main street: a strong agricultural aesthetic."

