Narrandera horseman Shane Bloomfield enjoyed his first winner as a trainer at Albury on Thursday. Bloomfield only got his trainer's licence this season and wasted no time enjoying his first success as Kinross ($4.20) claimed the Commercial Club Albury Gold Cup Carnival March 24 & 25 Maiden Handicap (1175m). Kinross was only having her second start for Bloomfield and she went to straight to the front for jockey Michael Heagney and raced away to score by one and a quarter lengths. Bloomfield, who hails from a strong racing family, was thrilled to land his first winner. "I'm very happy, for the owners, the young bloke that helps me, my son, and everybody that's helped me along the way," Bloomfield told Sky Racing. "There's so many people to thank, Mick (Heagney) for a great ride today. It's unbelievable." Bloomfield's uncle, Wayne Carroll, trained the second horse, Salute Again ($17), with Special Treats ($4.80) a half head away in third. Bloomfield is happy with how his mare, who was having her 10th start on Thursday, has come along. "She's actually trained on, since I got her from Gino, she's improved and just become more mature and a better racehorse now," he said. "I've only had her for two starts, a third and first. I think the boys are going to be happy."

