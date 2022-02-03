news, local-news,

A man has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital, while another is in a stable condition at Wagga Base Hospital following a two-truck collision on the Hume Highway near Little Billabong. At about 5.10am Thursday, emergency services including a medical helicopter were called to the Hume Highway, near Mirrabooka Road following reports a truck had crashed into a parked B-double. The male driver of the truck was trapped in the vehicle for a short period of time, before being extricated by emergency services crews. He remains in a serious condition and was flown to Canberra Hospital. The male driver of the B-double sustained minor injuries and has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital for treatment. New South Wales Ambulance Inspector David Vine said the huge amount of damage indicated it was a big impact as the logging truck had its cabin crushed inwards. "Our arriving crews prioritised assessing the extent of the trapped man's injuries and providing treatment in what was complex and difficult to access position," he said. "The SES team was great as they worked with our crews to extricate him safely and as quickly as possible." IN OTHER NEWS: Officers attached to Murray River Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. All southbound lanes remain closed on the Hume Highway near Mirrabooka Road and traffic diversions are in place. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and check www.livetraffic.com for updates. Motorists are also urged to factor in plenty of extra time and follow directions as there may be temporary closures of different, or all, lanes as the helicopter takes off and cleaning up of the area ensues. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/37ba9967-b2eb-44a0-8953-0e8c35e38e59.jpg/r0_214_4032_2492_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg