Woman escapes serious injury after two-car crash

news, local-news,

A woman in her 70s has escaped serious injury after a two-car crash in North Wagga on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency services were alerted to the incident on the Olympic Highway, also known as Colin Knott Drive, near Boorooma Road at Boorooma shortly after 3.30pm. Four ambulance road crews attended the scene and there were initial "concerns for a female in her 70s who was trapped in her vehicle", a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said. Paramedics quickly freed and assessed the woman who "escaped serious injury" and did not require hospital transport. The crash resulted in brief traffic disruptions. However, the scene has been cleared and there are no longer any delays in the area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/536baade-5270-435a-b5a9-c1fddc20eb5a.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg