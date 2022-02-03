news, local-news,

Heartfelt appreciation for the culture that formed their beloved sport has sparked a yearly tradition on the banks of Lake Albert. For the fifth year running, members of the Bidgee Dragons will be gathering to celebrate the Lunar New Year and learn about Chinese culture. The Year of the Tiger dinner, held at the Crystal Restaurant at the Wagga Boat Club on Friday, is an important fundraiser and social activity for the club, according to the Bidgee Dragons' Deidre Tome. "Dragon boating is in excess of 2500 years old and because it started in China, we like to hook back into that heritage," Mrs Tome said. "We're obviously very thankful for that because dragon boating is just such a wonderful form of sport and there's nothing quite like being on the water frantically paddling from one point to another." The members will be served a six-course banquet of traditional Chinese meals and will be treated to a drumming exhibition from staff at the Crystal Restaurant. All 88 tickets for the event have sold out and attendees are encouraged to wear red.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/75c0e50c-ad24-434b-903e-37bc4fc175d6.jpg/r12_125_2950_1785_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg