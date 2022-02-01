news, local-news,

Infrastructure NSW are up to stage 3 of the Wagga Base Hospital upgrade. After contracting various companies and contractors into the hospital precinct over the last few years, they have packed up their tools and banked the money, leaving the ratepayers of Wagga to foot the bill for the damage to the roads. Or doesn't the Wagga council have the courage to ask the state government to fix them? Would anyone with any documentation of any burials at Nangus (a small village west of Gundagai, New South Wales) between the years 1877 and 1885, please contact me at their earliest convenience? I am hoping to collect information, photos etc. to provide definitive proof of the existence of several early graves (mainly of infants) that are located within the grounds of St Paul's Church of England at Nangus. With this information/evidence I will try to convince the Anglican Diocese of Canberra and Goulburn of the importance of St Paul's to many families locally and afar, and to dissuade it from closing and selling this quaint old church and its historically significant surroundings/yard. I can be contacted by email - kandrtaylor@gmail.com. A word of advice about my recent experience with a Qantas gift voucher that was given to my wife and I ... i.e. only put one recipients name on the document. Trying to redeem the voucher is a nightmare ... especially if one of the nominees is recently deceased. There were emails and extended phone calls involved to use the voucher and subsequently the heartaches created were (all for an amount of $100) not worth the effort. Rules and procedures are in place, and must be followed. Common sense does not apply. From my perspective, just unbelievable. Recent national polling across various major newspapers in Australia revealed that Australian voters are concerned about climate change and want strong action on climate. This is understandable - strong climate policies will bring in a better job and economic recovery through cheap renewable energy; allowing us to remain relevant in the global business world. Not only that, we ourselves will be better protected from catastrophic fires and storms. The Liberal Party needs to accept that it is lagging behind Australians' expectations on climate policies and action. Ignoring this serious issue will only disadvantage them even before the federal election is called. Conservative voters who value the environment, and feel strongly that more action should be taken to counter climate change, will have much to think about before voting at the next federal election. The voters will be aware, of course, that a vote for the conservatives will also be a vote for Barnaby Joyce. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

